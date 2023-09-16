Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $238.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

