Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

BIZD opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

