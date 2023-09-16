Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 953 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.