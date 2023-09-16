Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,510 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after purchasing an additional 625,187 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after buying an additional 250,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after buying an additional 211,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average of $148.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

