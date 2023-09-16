Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Phreesia worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.97 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,510 shares of company stock worth $449,779 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.