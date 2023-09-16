SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UBER opened at $47.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

