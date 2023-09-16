High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

