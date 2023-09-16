Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,626 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.