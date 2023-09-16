Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

