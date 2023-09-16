SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

