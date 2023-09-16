Bangor Savings Bank Has $127,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

