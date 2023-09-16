Fulton Bank N.A. Has $555,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $441.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

