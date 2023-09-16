Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day moving average is $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

