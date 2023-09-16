Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,738,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

