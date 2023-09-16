CGN Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 140,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 41,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

