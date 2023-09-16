Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

