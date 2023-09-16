Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.