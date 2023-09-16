Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.16 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

