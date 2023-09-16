Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.93.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

