Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $128.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

