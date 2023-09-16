Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.63 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

