Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 92 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.03.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

