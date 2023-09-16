U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 44,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.