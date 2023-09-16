Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.