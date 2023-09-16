Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

