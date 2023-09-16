Woodstock Corp Sells 1,480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

