Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

