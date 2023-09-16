Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.