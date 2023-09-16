Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.