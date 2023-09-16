Nordea Investment Management AB Has $105.99 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $105,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

