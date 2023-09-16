Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,161 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of IQVIA worth $143,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 268.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 325,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $211.60 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

