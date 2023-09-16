Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

