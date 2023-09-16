Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 997 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.11% of CIRCOR International worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 2.37. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

