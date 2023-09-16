Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 93.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.30 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.14 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

