Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

