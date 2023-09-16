Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $10,948,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,912.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,956.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1,904.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,230.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

