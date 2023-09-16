Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

