Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

