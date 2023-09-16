Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.71 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 179,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

