Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

