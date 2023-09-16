Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $874.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.