Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $538.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.68. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.