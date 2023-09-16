Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $413.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.