Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

