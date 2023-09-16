Cooper Financial Group Has $590,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

