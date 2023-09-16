JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

