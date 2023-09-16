Cooper Financial Group Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

