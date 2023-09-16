Cooper Financial Group Purchases 447 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

