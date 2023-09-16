Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $420.13 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.24. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

