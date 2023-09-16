First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

