Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.